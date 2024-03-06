Watch: Woman Gets Caught In Shop Shutters And Lifted Into The Air

The situation escalated as Ms Hughes realised her coat was caught in the shutters

A woman's embarrassing incident involving window shutters sparked laughter after being captured on CCTV. The video shows Anne Hughes, a 71-year-old cleaner, getting stuck in the shutters and lifted several feet into the air at a Best One off-licence in Pontypridd, South Wales. Ms Hughes' clumsy episode happened while she stood with a trolley waiting for the shutters to open shortly before 8 am on Monday.

The situation escalated as Ms Hughes realised her coat was caught in the shutters, lifting her off the ground. She attempted to hold onto her shopping cart and a nearby bin, but all in vain as she was ultimately suspended upside down.

Realising what's happened, store manager Amed Akram, 44, immediately took action, lowering the shutter, and then assisted Ms Hughes to safety.

"I'll never hear the end of it," she told BBC. "My boss has said he's never liked his staff hanging around."

Ms Hughes shared that she formally retired seven years ago but had been working at the store since then.

"He couldn't hear me shouting when I realised that I had been caught," she told the BBC.

"The shutter was completely open then I screamed his name, and thank goodness he came out and lowered the shutter a little bit and managed to get me in his arms.

"And I just can remember saying to him 'just grab my head' - I was worried I was going to fall, I was pointing towards the floor."

Her grandchildren and daughter-in-law asked why she had grabbed hold of her trolley as she was lifted, and she said: "I just don't know."

Fortunately, Ms Hughes suffered no injuries and has seen the funny side.

She joked, "Last night we were singing Fame to all my messenger group and they thought it was hysterical.

"I'll have to handle the fame, always have my make-up on.

"I'll never go against those shutters again. Never. I've learned my lesson."

