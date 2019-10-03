5 km-Run In Bengaluru For Awareness On Suicide Prevention

The participants took a pledge to work together to prevent suicides.

Hundreds of people participated in a 5 kilometer run at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) campus in Bengaluru to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The run was part of the institute's week-long celebration of Mental Health Day.

Dr Pratima Murthy, Head of Department of Psychiatry, told NDTV: "Students, faculty, professional, citizens from all over Bangalore have come for the Run for Life - which is really a celebration of life. And it is also telling people we care about them. And if they are distressed, they can reach out to us."

She said 700 participants signed up for 5 kilometer run around the NIMHANS campus on October 2.

The participants also learnt about some of the challenges faced by persons with mental illness and how to help them reach out for professional help.

"The message is love your life. Live your life well. If you are distressed. Don't lose hope. There are always people to help you, to lend you a helping hand. Reach out. Get help," she added.

The World Health Organisation decided on suicide prevention as its central theme this year.

Dr B N Gangadhar, Director of NIMHANS, said: "We are celebrating the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. And flagging off the week long celebration of Mental Health Day. The focus - suicide prevention. We can keep away depression with good physical activity."

The participants also learnt about some of the challenges faced by persons with mental illness and how to help them reach out for professional help. They also took a pledge to work together to prevent suicides.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.