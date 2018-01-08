5 Dead In Fire At Bar In Bengaluru, Victims Were Sleeping The fire broke out at Kailash bar and restaurant in Kalasipalyam, a busy and congested area in the heart of Bengaluru. Three of the victims are in their early twenties.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT The fire department said people noticed the Kailash Bar blaze at around 2:30 in the morning. Bengaluru: Five people, including a woman, died after a fire broke out at a bar in Bengaluru early this morning. The fire has been brought under control. Those killed were employees at the bar and were sleeping inside when the blaze started.



The incident took place at Kailash bar and restaurant in Kalasipalyam, a busy and congested area in the heart of Bengaluru. The outlet is located in the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha (Potters' Association) building, near a vegetable market.



Three of the victims are in their early twenties. The bodies have been taken to the city's Victoria Hospital for post mortem.



The fire department said people noticed the blaze and smoke at around 2:30 in the morning. Fire-fighters were pressed into action soon after, they said.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.



The incident comes a little over a week after a deadly fire killed 14 people including 11 women in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound. Several others were also injured in the huge fire that started from a restaurant and spread rapidly to nearby restaurants and offices as well. The Kamala Mills fire raised questions about fire safety norms in pubs and restaurants, triggering safety checks in Mumbai and other cities.



