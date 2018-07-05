32 Women Rescued After Raid At Pub In Bengaluru's Indiranagar

Indiranagar in Bengaluru has a number of pubs, restaurants and nightclubs. (Representational)

Thirty two women were rescued from a pub in Bengaluru's Indiranagar on Tuesday after police conducted a raid. Six people were arrested.

Police raided a pub on 80-ft-road in Indiranagar, a locality that has a number of popular pubs, nightclubs and restaurants. The women in the pub were made to dress indecently and were made to perform obscene acts, police said.

Jeevanbheema Nagar Police have filed a complaint against the management of the pub.

"Bengaluru Raided a pub on 80feet road indiranagar, rescued 32 women who were made to be dressed indecently and involved in obscene acts, booked case against management of the pub...," Ajay Hilori, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru East said on Twitter.

For more Bengaluru news, click here