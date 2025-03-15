"Walk Clockwise, No Jogging": Bengaluru Park's Bizarre Rules Spark Discussion Online

Public parks in India usually prohibit visitors from doing certain activities within the premises. This could be walking pets or plucking flowers or simply littering. However, now an image of a rather strange notice in a park in Bengaluru has surfaced online, prompting varied responses. Taking to X, user Sahana, a Bengaluru resident, shared the photo of a board displaying park regulations - including "No Jogging," "Walk in Clockwise Direction," and "No Gaming Activities". In the caption, she expressed her frustration over the bizarre rules and questioned the rationale behind the restrictions.

"You have got to be joking right? No jogging in Indiranagar park?What's next, no Western clothes in parks? What have joggers ever done to parks?" she wrote, adding, "The lack of public spaces is one problem in Bangalore but another one no one speaks about is the policing of the existing public spaces against certain kinds of users. And it's either done by the govt or the groups that claim artificial ownership of these spaces via 'maintenance' work."

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions. While some users agreed with the Bengaluru resident, calling the restrictions "bizarre" and "ridiculous," others attempted to justify the rules.

"These bizarre rules are ridiculous to say the least," wrote one user. "I think I know this park. I ripped that sign out once in front of the guard. Looks like they've not only replaced the sign but extended their list of ridiculous demands," commented another.

However, one user explained, "I think the rationale would be - Maintaining a single direction and speed will help folks not collide with each other in the ever growing population of #Bangalore. The No Gaming is a no brainer."

"I have come across this idea of single direction walking and jogging at many parks - understand that this idea is to avoid people bumping into each other while walking in opposite directions...found it to be quite practical and sensible," commented another.

"The pathway within this park is too narrow for running/jogging and the whole circumference of the park is like 200m. Difficult to run/jog properly here although I do agree that it's stupid to make rules like these," wrote a third user.

"Does the park have a very narrow walking pathway? If yes, that could the reason why they are advising everyone to move in one direction to avoid space conflicts. There is a park in Koramangala also that has such a rule - Took me a while to understand the reason for the rule," one user said.