YouTuber Mridul Tiwari's Lamborghini Huracan Crashes In Noida; Driver Arrested

The accident took place near an under-construction complex in Noida
A red Lamborghini Huracan owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari struck two pedestrians in a high-speed crash in Noida. The accident occurred near an under-construction complex in Sector 92, injuring laborers from Chhattisgarh who were rushed to the hospital and are said to be out of danger. As per the reports, they suffered fractures in their legs and are out of danger now.
At the time of the accident, the sports car was being driven by Deepak, a car dealer who had come to Noida to test drive the car. A purported video has emerged on social media, showing the car stuck on the roadside after the accident while construction workers wearing safety helmets and orange jackets run towards the car.
Also Read: New-Gen Kia Seltos Interiors Revealed In Spy Shots; Check Details
One of the workers can be seen opening the door of the car, and a man asks the driver, "stunt zyaada seekh liye ho?" (Have you learnt a lot of stunts?) "Do you know how many people have died here?" the man said, to which the driver nonchalantly responded with a question ", Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Did anyone die here?)
The driver got out of the Lamborghini, and the man, who was recording the video, was heard saying, "Call the cops, call the cops," to which the driver said, "I gently pressed the accelerator," to which the man said, "Did you press it gently?"
The driver of the car, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been taken into custody. Sector 126 police have registered a case, and further legal action is being taken, as per ANI's report.
At the time of the accident, the sports car was being driven by Deepak, a car dealer who had come to Noida to test drive the car. A purported video has emerged on social media, showing the car stuck on the roadside after the accident while construction workers wearing safety helmets and orange jackets run towards the car.
Also Read: New-Gen Kia Seltos Interiors Revealed In Spy Shots; Check Details
One of the workers can be seen opening the door of the car, and a man asks the driver, "stunt zyaada seekh liye ho?" (Have you learnt a lot of stunts?) "Do you know how many people have died here?" the man said, to which the driver nonchalantly responded with a question ", Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Did anyone die here?)
The driver got out of the Lamborghini, and the man, who was recording the video, was heard saying, "Call the cops, call the cops," to which the driver said, "I gently pressed the accelerator," to which the man said, "Did you press it gently?"
The driver of the car, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been taken into custody. Sector 126 police have registered a case, and further legal action is being taken, as per ANI's report.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world