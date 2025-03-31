New-Gen Kia Seltos Interiors Revealed In Spy Shots; Check Details

Image Source- AutoSpy
Kia Seltos, the first SUV of the brand in the Indian market, was launched in 2019. Since then, the SUV has ascended to being one of the prime models in the automaker's lineup, raking in good sales numbers. To boost this popularity even more, the brand plans to launch the next-generation version of the SUV. Before any official announcement, the SUV has been spotted testing a few times in India and abroad. The latest spy shots of the new gen Kia Seltos give us a sneak peek at the cabin of the SUV. Here are all the details.
Starting with the highlight, the new-gen Kia Seltos will get a cabin with a dual-tone interior. Specifically, it is likely to have a Silver and Grey theme with orange highlights. Furthermore, the design of the seat has been altered to have an airplane style plastic seat back. To add to this, the headrest seems to have a rather sophisticated design. Another thing that attracts attention is the presence of a back pocket and USB port integrated into the seat.
Meanwhile, the passengers sitting in the rear seat will now have the comfort of three adjustable headrests and a centre armrest. Along with this, the SUV is expected to get a few changes in terms of features. It is expected to get a panoramic sunroof, ventilation for front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, and more.
Meanwhile, the exterior of the new-gen Kia Seltos will feature the new design language of the brand. It will have a boxy design with a new design for the front fascia with revisions in the design of the headlamps and the grill. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle will have a new design for the tail lamps with a revised bumper contributing to give the vehicle a new appeal. All of this is likely to be complemented by the presence of new hybrid powertrain options alongside the engine options currently available.
