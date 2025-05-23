New-Generation Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue Spied Testing Together in India

Recently, the next-generation Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue were spotted testing together on Indian roads. They were seen with temporary MH12 (Pune) license plates, indicating that both automakers are engaged in joint development activities. Both the cars were spotted testing by auto enthusiast, AutoxHimanshu YT. This collaborative testing implies a potential sharing of parts and production techniques, optimizing resources between Hyundai and Kia.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos

Testing both models simultaneously suggests that their development timelines are aligned. These vehicles may be associated with Hyundai's new production facility in Pune, which is expected to commence operations in FY2026, as indicated by the MH12 registration plates. This factory will likely help produce future models for both Hyundai and Kia in the future, reflecting their teamwork in manufacturing.

Kia Seltos: Test Mule Spotted

The new upcoming Kia Seltos offers a more aggressive look compared to its existing model. The front fascia features rectangular and vertical headlights with daytime running lights (DRLs) inspired by Kia's Telluride. It also has connected LED tail lights at the back and new alloy wheels. Inside, the new Seltos will probably have similar features to the Kia Carens Clavis. Along with these design changes, the new Seltos is expected to offer a hybrid engine option.

Hyundai Venue: Test Mule Spotted

The next-generation Hyundai Venue incorporates design elements similar to those of the Creta NLine and Exter. Spy shots reveal a split headlamp design featuring horizontal stripes on the grille, accompanied by L-shaped LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The rear design showcases twin L-shaped LED tail lights and silver skid plates. The updated design aims to give the new Venue a refreshed and modern appearance from its present iteration.