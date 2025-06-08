2026 Hyundai Venue Snapped Testing Again; Launch Likely Soon?

Hyundai Motor India is now planning to bring out the updated iteration of the Venue in India. The test mule of the 2026 Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing yet again, with a Bengaluru number plate, suggesting its sooner launch. The fully camouflaged version of the Hyundai Venue also suggests some of the exterior design cues and updates.

2026 Hyundai Venue

Photo Credit: rushlane

2026 Hyundai Venue: Exterior Expected

The 2026 Hyundai Venue has been snapped testing in India. The test mule suggests that most of the exterior design elements have been borrowed from the Hyundai Exter SUV, currently on sale.

The 2026 Hyundai Venue test vehicle suggests that it gets a large center grille, and vertically-stacked rectangular headlamps with a dual-chamber LED reflector. It gets an inverted L-shaped DRL on the side. Another similar element is the presence of an LED strip covering the width of the vehicle.

The side and rear profiles of the updated Hyundai Venue are the same, with no major changes.

2026 Hyundai Venue: Interior Expected

The exact interior specs and details of the Hyundai Venue will be revealed as the launch gets closer. However, we can expect it to get a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, ventilated seats, auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, and more.

The safety suite of the 2026 Hyundai Venue is also expected to be updated with a set of Level 2 ADAS features.

2026 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain Expected

The 2026 Hyundai Venue is likely to retain the same engine options as seen in the current models on sale. It is expected to get a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, a 1.0-liter turbo petrol, and a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, as options.