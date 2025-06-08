Renault Boreal (7-Seater Duster) Up For Global Debut On 10th July

Renault is now gearing up for the unveiling of the Boreal globally. The brand has now confirmed 10th July for the official debut of the seven-seater Duster. It must be noted that the Renault Boreal is a rebranded avatar of the Dacia Bigster. Also, it is expected that the Renault Boreal will get a 6-seater and 7-seater configuration offering.

Renault Boreal SUV: Exterior Expected

Most of the design and exterior details of the Renault Boreal SUV will be confirmed on 10th July. The previously spotted test mule suggests that it will carry over most of the design similarities from the Dacia sibling, with a unique grille design with a Duster-like pattern, revised bumpers with wider air dams, a larger brand logo, and more.

The lighting setup appears to be borrowed from the Dacia Duster, also the side profile resembles the Dacia SUV. The test vehicle was spotted carrying traditional door handles, though the production-ready model is likely to get C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

Renault Boreal

Renault Boreal SUV: Interior Expected

The interior specs of the upcoming Boreal are under wraps. However, it is likely to borrow the interior design and layout inspiration from the Dacia Bigster and the Renault Duster. It is expected to get a 10-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, and electronic parking brakes. Also, the Renault Boreal will get an updated ADAS feature list and multiple airbags in the safety suite.

Renault Boreal SUV: Powertrain Expected

The Renault Boreal SUV is expected to borrow the powertrain from the Dacia cousin and is likely to get a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, as options. Previously, Renault has also hinted at the strong-hybrid setup, likely to be equipped in the Boreal.

Renault Boreal: Launch, Price, Rivals

The brand has not yet confirmed the Boreal's launch in India However, it is expected to be up for Indian markets by 2026 end. It is likely to be priced around the Rs 17-Rs 20 lakh price bracket and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and more.