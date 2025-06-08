Tata Motors Announces Monsoon Check-Up Camp Across 500 Cities, Check Deets

Tata Motors, the Indian automotive manufacturer, has announced the commencement of a nationwide Monsoon check-up camp for its customers. Spread across 500 cities and supported by over 1,090 authorized workshops, this monsoon special service initiative will run from June 6 to June 20, 2025.

The company says that with the onset of the monsoon season, the initiative is aimed at ensuring optimal vehicle performance and safety during wet and challenging driving conditions. Now, customers can avail of a free comprehensive vehicle health check-up, which includes over thirty critical inspection points covering essential systems, along with EV-specific diagnostics. The camp also offers a car top wash and exclusive discounts on original spare parts, engine oil, accessories, extended warranty, and labor charges.

To add further value, customers can benefit from attractive exchange offers on new Tata cars, including a free evaluation of their existing vehicles. Tata Motors claims that the monsoon check-up camp aims to continue to reinforce its customer-first approach by delivering value-driven service experiences that prioritize safety, trust, and convenience. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorized Tata Motors workshop to make the most of the Monsoon Check-Up Camp.

Tata Motors India has seven ICE cars offered in the country, including the Curvv, Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, and the recently launched Tata Altroz facelift. The brand also has six electric vehicles in the catalog, comprising the Curvv.ev, Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev and the most recently launched Tata Harrier.ev.

Tata Harrier.ev

Tata's recently launched Harrier.ev is India's first dual motor AWD electric off-roader. It has two battery options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh in the dual-motor setup. The front motor makes 155.8 hp, and the rear unit makes 234.7 hp. The combined setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. The prices of the Harrier.ev starts from Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).