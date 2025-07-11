India-Bound Renault Boreal (7 Seat Duster) Breaks Cover

Renault has unveiled the Boreal SUV, which is expected to be launched in the Indian market by 2026. It is to be noted that the French automaker has developed the SUV specifically for the markets outside Europe including India. Dubbed the seven-seater derivative of the Renault Duster, it is based on the ultra-flexible platform of the brand. Once launched, the SUV will be aimed at improving the brand's presence in the C-segment, which also makes it a crucial part of the brand's future strategy.

The ultra-flexible platform used for the Boreal was first used in the Renault Kardian. It has been designed for use in various body configurations. Furthermore, it shortens the development cycles to optimise the brand's presence in non-European markets. This also makes the Boreal capable of housing various new technologies, which can be accommodated depending on various markets.

The Renault Boreal stands over 4.50 meters in length and 1.84 meters in width. Its wheelbase measures 2700 mm, and the brand has opted for shorter overhangs to maximize cabin space. Key exterior features include a body-colored grille with a backlit NouvelR emblem, LED headlights that stretch towards the fenders, and 19-inch alloy rims.

Inside, the SUV boasts twin 10-inch displays integrated into a single unit, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and 48-color ambient lighting. Currently, the vehicle offers two upholstery choices with contrasting stitching: Pure cool grey for Turkey and Blue for the Latin American region. The front seats are electrically adjustable with memory settings, and the driver gets a massage function. Additionally, the SUV features in-car Google integration and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

The Boreal is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine available in both petrol and flex-fuel variants, depending on the market. The flex-fuel version produces a maximum output of 160 bhp and a peak torque of up to 270 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.