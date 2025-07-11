2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is a 641 HP Super Sedan With Special Features

The refreshed Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its debut earlier this year. However, the brand managed to hide the details of the forthcoming N variant at the time. Revealing the secret bit by bit, the South Korean giant kept on teasing the model until now. Finally, revealing the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N in all its glory, the automaker will organize the public debut of the performance-oriented model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Appearance-wise, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N carries multiple visual elements of its refreshed sibling revealed earlier. This includes the new sleeker headlights. With the N badge, it now gets a more aggressive front end with wider fenders and a swan neck rear wing. There are also new black side sills and a new bumper at the rear end. To further add to the bold looks, the fenders have flared. All of this is complemented by the shade of Performance Blue Pearl.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Spotting In India Continues - When Is the Launch?

Sharing its powertrain with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the car justifies its N badge with an all-wheel-drive powertrain and 601 hp of power. If this is not enough, the car has an N Grin Boost button which increases the output to 641 hp for 10 seconds while sucking the juice from a 84 kWh battery pack. When put to use, the sedan goes from standstill to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 257 kmph. The battery can be juiced up in 18 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

To offer control over the speed, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N gets four-piston front calipers and a single-piston unit at the rear end with 15.7 and 14.1-inch rotors, respectively. These are hidden behind 20-inch wheels with 275-section Pirelli P Zero 5 summer tires. It is worth mentioning that these rubbers have been specifically developed for the new N model. Furthermore, the suspension geometry and chassis calibration are also new.

To make things even better, the brand offers a long list of features. This includes N Active Sound + system, N e-Shift faux dual-clutch transmission, N Drift Optimizer, N Battery to precondition the battery for high-performance driving, and N Torque Distribution.