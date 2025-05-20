Renault Boreal Launch Expected In 2026: Here's What We Know So Far

Renault is working on adding a new SUV to its product portfolio for India, a 7-seater version of the third-generation Duster. Slated for launch in the second half of 2026, the Boreal aims to blend practicality, performance, and modern features set to rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and other vehicles in its segment.

Renault Boreal: Design

Although the Boreal shares its platform with the new Duster, it has a longer wheelbase and a bigger body to fit a third row of seats. Design highlights include a grille similar to the Duster's with chrome accents, stylish headlamps with Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, large lower bumper air intakes, squared wheel arches, roof rails, black body cladding, sizable dual-tone alloy wheels, and V-shaped LED tail lights with a Y-shaped pattern, complemented by an integrated roof spoiler.

Renault Boreal: Interior and Features

The Boreal's interior is expected to resemble the third-generation Duster but will include more upscale features. Key features are likely to consist of a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, an Arkamys sound system, an adjustable driver's seat, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package.

Renault Boreal: Powertrain Expected

The Boreal is likely to be equipped with a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 148.93 hp and 250 Nm of torque. It will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission. Renault is also considering a hybrid option for the model in India, which would combine a 92.71 hp 1.6-liter petrol engine with a 48.32 hp electric motor, along with a starter generator and a 1.2 kWh battery, resulting in a total output of 138 hp.

Renault Boreal is expected to be launched in 2026

The Renault Boreal, built on the CMF-B platform, is expected to feature a 4x4 option for improved off-road performance. This platform has already worked well with all-wheel-drive systems in the new Duster models available globally.

Renault Boreal: Price Expected

The Boreal will compete with vehicles like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh in India, providing a strong value option in the mid-size SUV market.

Renault Boreal: Launch Expected

The Boreal is expected to debut in India later in the second half of 2026, after the release of the third-generation Duster in the first half of the year. This approach will help Renault establish itself in both compact and mid-size SUV markets. The Boreal will first launch in Brazil and will be available in over 70 countries across Latin America and Asia.