2025 MG Astor Launched In India, Being Called "The Blockbuster SUV"

2025 MG Astor
JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Astor in the Indian market. The latest iteration of the SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and has been rebranded as "the blockbuster SUV". With this version, the vehicle gets no changes in its powertrain. However, it gets changes in its variant lineup, and the features have been rearranged to offer premium features at an affordable price.
As per the brand's claim, it has become the only SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof at a starting price of Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in its new Shine variant. Adding to this, the Select variant of the SUV now comes with six airbags and ivory leatherette seats. Meanwhile, it continues to have a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with either an MT or CVT with the option of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol with AT.
MG Astor also offers a series of features including Ventilated Seats in the front row, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM for additional security and convenience, along with an updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface for a holistic driving experience and 80+ connected features for a seamless and convenient driving experience. Among its standout features is the JIO Voice Recognition system. The Anti-Theft feature, coupled with Digital Key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection.
Commenting on the development, Rakesh Sen, Director Sales and Operations, JSW MG Motor India, said, "Taking on a bold new stance, the MG Astor is the perfect car for early adopters looking for a perfect SUV. For those who seek more than practicality - the desire for elevated driving experience & sophistication. We understand that they are on the lookout for a car that reflects their rise, balances their aspiration with pragmatism, and turns every commute into a journey. The MG Astor delivers precisely that - a Blockbuster in motion."
