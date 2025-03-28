Pioneer Plans To Manufacture In-Car Products in India From 2026

Pioneer in a statement said that it considers India as one of its high-priority markets outside Japan
Global sound solutions company Pioneer Corporation has announced that it will begin manufacturing in-car products in India in 2026. The Japanese company established an R&D centre in India in 2023.
Pioneer in a statement said that it considers India as one of its high-priority markets outside Japan. The start of local production of in-car products, in collaboration with local contractors, will enable Pioneer to establish an end-to-end value chain, ranging from B2B sales and R&D to manufacturing and post-delivery support.
The move is in line with the company's steps toward becoming a major player in the global arena, including bringing in executives and industry veterans from outside and establishing R&D facilities in India and Germany.
Pioneer said it will be able to serve the customers and partners better by becoming more flexible in accommodating local needs into product design and manufacturing, substantially reducing delivery lead time, and providing after-sale service support promptly.
Local production is scheduled to start with display audio products for automakers. Basis scope, Pioneer may expand the production to include a broader range of in-car products, both for factory installation and for retail channels.
Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer Corporation, said, "We are excited to start the manufacture of in-car products in India. The shift to local production will enable us to better serve local automakers close to their home turf. It is a huge step forward for Pioneer to become one of the key players in the fast-growing Indian auto industry and to drive the growth of our global business in the long term."
"With the start of local production, we are confident that our commitment to India will become stronger than ever. By establishing closer partnerships with local automotive manufacturers, we will provide a wider range of products and services to meet the needs of evolving Indian automotive customers," said Aniket Kulkarni, Managing Director of Pioneer India Electronics Private Ltd.
