MG Astor Now Pricier Than Hyundai Creta: Here's Why

MG recently launched the 2025 avatar of the Astor. It is now being called the "The Blockbuster SUV". The MG Astor was earlier launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices have now been increased by Rs 1.30 lakh and the range now starts at Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Astor's direct rival- Hyundai Creta is available at a starting price of Rs 11.10 lakh, still cheaper than the MG Astor by Rs 20,000. Here are the details about the 2025 MG Astor that you must check out now.

2025 MG Astor: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 MG Astor has no changes in terms of the engine and powertrain options. It continues to have a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with either an MT or CVT with the option of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol with AT. The 1.5-liter petrol engine delivers a peak power and torque output of 110 HP and 144 Nm, respectively. Whereas the 1.3-liter turbo petrol unit shoots 140 HP and 220 Nm of max torque.



2025 MG Astor: Exterior And Interior

There are no major upgrades in the overall design of the 2025 MG Astor, and it follows the same appeal as that of its previous-gen models. It has a hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, it carries the same bumper design, 17-inch alloy wheels and more.

The interior of the 2025 MG Astor gives nostalgic appeal, as there has been no changes in the interiors as well. However, the new Shine variant gets a panoramic sunroof, and a six-speaker setup, making it the first car to offer a panoramic sunroof in the segment (Rs 12.48 lakh- ex-showroom).

2025 MG Astor: Variants And Price

The MG Astor now has five variants in the catalogue, namely- Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savy Pro. The prices of the MG Astor start from Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and elevate up to Rs 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).