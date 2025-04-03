Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Revealed, There's N Line Avatar Too: Check Pics

Hyundai Motor Company took the veils off the facelifted Ioniq 6 at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Korea. Alongside the facelifted version of the electric saloon, the company has also unveiled the Ioniq 6 N Line. The updated model gets a slew of visual changes, but remains identifiable as the Ioniq 6, nonetheless. However, the N Line version of the electric sedan looks louder than it would sound for obvious reasons. Well, let's quickly understand what the refreshed Ioniq 6 is up to.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift

At first glance, the changes look limited to just the new headlamp and DRL setup. However, that isn't the case. Yes, the new split-type architecture for the headlamp and DRLs is more in line with the Verna, but instead of a connected DRL setup, the Ioniq 6 goes for rather slim but pixelated-style units.

The elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that appears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the Ioniq 6's streamlined body.

The previous-generation vehicle's prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new Ioniq 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.

The car's front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim DRLs and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.

Inside, the new Ioniq 6 features a redesigned steering wheel and enhanced door trim materials for a more premium feel. The center console layout has been altered for improved functionality, and the climate control display has been enlarged to enhance ease of use.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line

Unveiled alongside the new Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 6 N Line variant inherits the design DNA of the RN22e Rolling Lab released in 2022, adding a distinctly bold touch.

To highlight the N Line model's dynamic and aggressive design, the front and rear wing-shaped bumpers feature enhanced details and a more sculptural form. This wing-inspired bumper design, along with a side sill emphasized by a single line, gives the car a visually lower stance.

Additionally, the extensive use of black color at the rear, drawn from the RN22e's design, contributes to the Ioniq 6 N Line's sporty proportions. The two-dimensional Parametric Pixel lamp design further emphasizes a digital aesthetic.

Hyundai Motor also teased the forthcoming IONIQ 6 N during its Seoul Mobility Show presentation,

hinting at the arrival of a true high-performance electrified streamliner in the future.