Yamaha Xenter E Electric Scooter Revealed With 108 Km Range, 16-Inch Wheels

Yamaha has taken the wraps off its new electric scooter - Xenter E. The Japanese brand pits it is as a 125cc-equivalent electric scooter. The Xenter E comes equipped with a silent electric motor. The high-wheeled scooter is designed keeping in mind the commuter-friendly characteristics. Talking of the design, it features a rectangular headlamp upfront, with a rather slim and upright apron design. The floor board is like conventional scooters, further aiding the practicality quotient. A stepped seat is put to use, while further accentuating its premium appeal is the aluminium swingarm.

The wheel size on the Yamaha Xenter is a massive 16 inches. On the front, it uses a 100-section tyre, while on the rear, there's a 120-section tyre. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks on the front-end and a swingarm with shock absorbers on the rear-end. Both ends are shod with 245mm disc brakes.

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As for the powertrain, there is a 3-phase excitation motor on the Yamaha Xenter E. It produces a peak power output of 7.5 kW, along with a max torque of 33.3 Nm. Powering the motor is a fixed 70.2 Ah battery pack, delivering a range of up to 108 km. Also, there is regenerative braking to extend the range further. On the Xenter E, Yamaha has fixed the motor on the chassis, using a belt drive for final propulsion. To charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent, it takes nearly 5.5 hours.

Dimensions are another talking point of the scooter. The Xenter E tips the scale at 121 kilos, slightly heavier than a 125cc scooter. The seat height is set at 790 mm, while it gets a 145 mm ground clearance.

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Yamaha has also loaded it with features, including a 5-inch TFT display. It also supports turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth. Other highlights include ABS, a traction control system, keyless ignition, a type-c charging port, on-board charging, and three riding modes.