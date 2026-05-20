Xiaomi YU7 GT Snatches Audi RS Q8's 'Fastest SUV At Nurburgring' Title

Xiaomi has achieved another major milestone in the performance EV space as the upcoming Xiaomi YU7 GT has officially become the fastest production SUV around the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Ahead of its global debut, the Xiaomi YU7 GT clocked an impressive lap time of 7 minutes and 34.93 seconds, beating several established performance SUVs from German brands.

With this lap, the Xiaomi YU7 GT overtakes the Audi RS Q8 Performance, which previously held the Nurburgring SUV record with a time of 7:36.698. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT was also left behind, making the Xiaomi YU7 GT the new benchmark for high-performance SUVs at the famous German circuit.

The record-setting lap was completed by Xiaomi chief test driver Ren Zhoucan. Interestingly, this is also said to be the first officially recorded Nurburgring lap time set by a Chinese driver. Xiaomi revealed the achievement just days before the official unveiling of the Xiaomi YU7 GT, building excitement around the upcoming electric SUV.

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The Xiaomi YU7 GT is expected to feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing close to 990 hp. Reports suggest the SUV can reach a top speed of around 300 kmph, and Nurburgring footage reportedly showed the electric SUV touching nearly 299 kmph on the long straight section of the track.

Powering the Xiaomi YU7 GT is likely to be a 101.7 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi claims the SUV could deliver a driving range of up to 705 km under the CLTC testing cycle. While real-world numbers are expected to be lower, the claimed figures still look impressive for a performance-focused electric SUV with nearly 1,000 hp.

The Xiaomi YU7 GT used for the Nurburgring lap also appeared to feature several track-focused modifications. Videos from the lap showed a full roll cage setup and the absence of rear seats, helping reduce weight and improve chassis rigidity. Xiaomi has confirmed that the SUV was equipped with an optional Track Package, although complete details will be revealed during the official debut.

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This is not Xiaomi's first strong Nurburgring performance either. The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra sedan had previously posted a 7:04.95 lap time, while a pre-production prototype managed an even faster 6:22.09 run.