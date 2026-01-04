Volkswagen Declares The Comeback Of Physical Buttons With ID. Polo EV

Volkswagen has revealed the cabin of its upcoming ID. Polo, set to launch later this year, highlights the return of physical buttons for essential controls. Marking a shift in design philosophy, the brand is reintroducing tactile functionality with this subcompact electric model. The ID. Polo will officially reach European showrooms in April, signaling Volkswagen's renewed focus on practicality alongside modern EV innovation.

Volkswagen's ID. Polo takes inspiration from the 2023 ID. 2all concept, with its production interior closely mirroring that design. The cabin reflects what VW designers describe as a "premium haptic" approach, blending touchscreen interfaces with physical controls to balance modern digital convenience and traditional tactile functionality. This mix underscores Volkswagen's intent to deliver a more intuitive and satisfying user experience in its latest electric supermini.

The ID. Polo's interior adopts a clear horizontal cockpit layout, defined by two large displays aligned in a single line of sight. A 10.25-inch digital cockpit sits behind the steering wheel, complemented by a nearly 13-inch infotainment touchscreen that impresses with size and clarity, easily accessible to both driver and passenger. Below it, separate buttons manage climate and hazard functions, while a new multi-function steering wheel adds structured controls. Between the smartphone tray and cup holders lies a rotary audio controller. The evolved ID.Light now extends across the dashboard and into the front doors.

Kai Grunitz, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Technical Development, says: "Our new interior architecture, starting with the all-new ID. Polo, elevates the customer experience to a new level: with clean lines, high-quality materials, and an intuitive operating environment with physical buttons and newly structured screens. In addition, from the ID. Polo onwards, our next software generation will deliver noticeably more comfort and functions for our customers. This includes, for example, the third generation of Travel Assist, which will soon recognise red traffic lights and stop signs, as well as comfortable one-pedal-driving."

Volkswagen designers describe the ID. Polo's unique touches as its "Secret Sauce," aimed at building an emotional connection with drivers. One standout feature is the retro display, which allows the digital cockpit to switch into classic views inspired by the Golf I of the 1980s. Activated with a simple press of a steering wheel button or through the infotainment system, it blends nostalgia with modern technology in a playful, memorable way.

The ID. Polo retains dimensions similar to its combustion-engine counterpart, yet its flat-floor EV layout delivers noticeably more cabin space. With the motor and key mechanicals positioned up front under the bonnet, Volkswagen has maximized interior efficiency. The company claims the ID. Polo matches the interior room of a Golf, complemented by a generous 435-litre boot, making practicality a strong highlight of the new electric supermini.