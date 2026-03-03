VinFast Unveils Lac Hong 800S And 900S Luxury EVs; Restructures Portfolio

VinFast announced the completion of its strategic structuring into three automotive brand lines and officially unveiled two new flagship ultra-luxury models: the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S. The two vehicles join the Lac Hong line - VinFast's ultra-luxury marque - alongside its established VF mass-market passenger vehicle range and Green commercial mobility brand.

The new framework places the Lac Hong line at the top end of the market, representing VinFast's luxury offerings. This range now includes the 900 LX, 900S, and 800S. The VF line continues to cover mass-market passenger EVs, from compact models like the VF 3 to larger SUVs such as the VF 9, as well as the VF MPV 7. The Green brand is dedicated to commercial and service mobility, with vehicles like Limo Green and Nerio Green.

VinFast Lac Hong 800S, Lac Hong 900S Unveiled

The Lac Hong 800S and 900S highlight VinFast's ambition to compete in the luxury EV space. Both vehicles draw on Vietnamese cultural themes, with design details inspired by bamboo, traditional bronze drums, and terraced rice fields. The grille, emblem, and decorative motifs are intended to reflect resilience and heritage, while the "Lac Hong" wordmark is presented in a distinctive calligraphic style.

Inside, the cabins are fitted with premium materials such as Nappa leather, wood, and gold-plated accents. The cars also feature advanced technology and safety systems, paired with amenities like executive seating, automatic doors, and high-end entertainment. The 900S adds further exclusivity with a privacy partition, starlight headliner, projection system, and a foldable workstation, positioning it as a mobile space for both leisure and productivity.

In terms of performance, the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S models are equipped with an all-new fully active suspension system. They can be configured with a tri-motor powertrain comprising one front motor and two rear motors, generating a combined output of up to 460 kW and ensuring commanding performance aligned with their ultra-luxury positioning.

VinFast plans to launch the Lac Hong 800S and 900S commercially in 2027. Together with the restructuring of its portfolio, these models mark a step toward a more defined brand identity. By separating its offerings into luxury, mass-market, and commercial lines, VinFast aims to strengthen its presence in different segments while showcasing its ability to deliver products that combine cultural design elements with modern technology.

Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Automotives at VinFast, stated: "Following a period of accelerated growth - achieving the No.1 position in Vietnam and establishing our presence in key regional markets - the completion of our three-brand structure lays the foundation for our next phase of development: structured, professional and breakthrough-driven. The Lac Hong 800S and 900S stand as further proof of VinFast's technological mastery, product development capability and advanced manufacturing expertise. We believe products created by Vietnamese intellect, craftsmanship and resilience not only inspire national pride but also convey a powerful message about Vietnam's cultural heritage and technological stature in this new era of global advancement."