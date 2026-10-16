TVS Raider Gets Segment-First Traction Control System, Prices Start At Rs 1.00 Lakh

TVS Raider is updated with a host of new safety and convenience features, including a Traction Control System (TCS), which the company claims is a first for the 125cc motorcycle segment. The new features have been introduced on the Raider TFT DD and Raider SXC DD variants, strengthening the motorcycle's appeal in one of India's most competitive commuter segments.

The biggest highlight of the update is undoubtedly the addition of TCS. Designed to improve rider confidence, the system helps maintain traction by intervening when the rear wheel loses grip on low-traction surfaces such as wet roads, loose gravel or pothole-ridden stretches. While traction control is becoming increasingly common on premium motorcycles, its arrival in the 125cc segment marks a notable step towards democratizing safety technology.

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2026 TVS Raider Safety

TVS has also equipped the Raider with Emergency Brake Warning (EBW). The feature alerts vehicles behind the rider during sudden or hard braking, potentially reducing the risk of rear-end collisions. Combined with TCS, the Raider now offers a safety package rarely seen in this category.

The updates are not limited to safety. The motorcycle now comes with a wider rear tyre, aimed at improving grip and stability, while a 27W USB Type-C fast charger adds convenience for riders who rely on smartphones for navigation and connectivity during daily commutes.

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2026 TVS Raider Features

Mechanically, the Raider remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by TVS' 3-valve engine and retains features such as iGO Assist with Boost Mode, Glide Through Technology (GTT) for easier low-speed riding, and the TFT instrument cluster that offers more than 99 connected features.

The Raider has consistently positioned itself as one of the more feature-packed motorcycles in the 125cc space, and the latest update further enhances that reputation by bringing technologies typically associated with larger motorcycles to a mass-market commuter.

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2026 TVS Raider Price

The updated TVS Raider TFT DD is priced at Rs 1,03,170, while the TVS Raider SXC DD costs Rs 1,00,330 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variants will be available across authorised TVS dealerships nationwide.