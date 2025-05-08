Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launch Soon; Details Leaked

Triumph is preparing to expand its entry-level motorcycle line-up in India with the launch of a more off-road oriented version of the Scrambler 400 X. Dubbed the Scrambler 400 XC, the new will offer a host of upgrades over the standard model. The standout feature on the upcoming Scrambler 400 XC are the cross-spoke wheels capable of running tubeless tyres, in place of the alloys seen on the current Scrambler 400 X. In addition, Triumph will equip the XC with a body-coloured high-mounted front fender and a matching flyscreen, enhancing its appeal and off-road capability.

While the Scrambler 400 XC will share its engine, chassis, and most cycle parts with the 400 X, it will also come fitted with additional protection bits on the motorcycle. These upgrades are expected to command a price premium of up to Rs, 30,000 over the Scrambler 400 X, which is currently priced at Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that the new model will be almost touching Rs. 3 lakh. With this pricing, the Scrambler 400 XC will be positioned closer to rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure X. Expect the Scrambler 400 XC to get new colour options as well.

The Scrambler 400 X gets a 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 40 hp at 8,000 rpm along with 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch. Expect the Scrambler 400 XC to get the same engine specifications and the same set of features. The Scrambler 400 XC will be sold alongside the existing Scrambler 400 X, giving customers more choice within Triumph's growing small-capacity motorcycle lineup. Official launch and pricing announcements are expected in the coming days.



Source: Acko Drive