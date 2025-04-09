2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X Spotted Testing; Spy Shots Reveal New Details

Triumph has been steadily gaining popularity among Indian customers, especially in the sub-middleweight segment. In 2023, the brand introduced the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in collaboration with Bajaj, both of which received a warm response. Now, keeping up on that momentum, Triumph is preparing for further expansion in India and has begun testing the 2025 Scrambler 400X. Here's a closer look at what you can expect from this new avatar.

2025 Scrambler 400X: Design Update

The 2025 Scrambler 400 has got a few design tweaks in the profile. The test mule spotted in Pune suggests that it has a yellow color in the palette, distinctive graphics on the sides, circular headlamps and rear view mirrors, an upswept exhaust, knuckle guards, and split seats.

Apart from these changes, the test mule also carries tubeless wire-spoke wheels, which makes it a more off-road-centric buy. The updates also include a larger metallic bash plate, and shorter fenders at the front and the rear, giving it a more aggressive look overall.

2025 Scrambler 400X: Features Update

There have been no announcement about the features of the 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X, yet and is likely to retain most of the existing features. However, we also expect the new Scrambler 400X to come up with a new instrument console with a Bluetooth connectivity feature, which is not available in the current models.



The 2025 Scrambler 400X is expected to bring no changes in the powertrain

Photo Credit: Acko Drive

2025 Scrambler 400X: Engine And Powertrain Update

The 2025 Scrambler 400X is expected to bring no changes in the powertrain and will retain the same 398cc, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox that makes 39.5 bhp and 37.5Nm of peak torque.

2025 Scrambler 400X: Launch And Price Updates

The brand has been tightlipped about the launch of the 2025 Scrambler 400X, however, it is expected to roll out by the festival season. The current model is available at a starting price tag of Rs 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and with a few changes to the design and expected feature add-ons, the prices are likely to rise.