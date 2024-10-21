Toyota Rumion Special Edition Launched With An Accessory Pack: Details

Making this festive season special for car buyers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today introduced the Festive Edition of the Toyota Rumion. This Limited Edition, features exclusive Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages aimed at enhancing the Rumion's appeal. This festive edition of the Rumion, available across all grades, comes with a dealer-fitted TGA package worth Rs 20,608, ensuring that customers enjoy a premium experience.

The Festival Limited Edition TGA package features:

Back Door Garnish

Mud Flaps

Rear Bumper Garnish

Deluxe Carpet Mat (RHD)

Head Lamp Garnish

Number Plate Garnish

Door Visor - Chrome

Roof Edge Spoiler

Body Side Molding Garnish Finish

Commenting on the introduction of the festive editions, Mr. Sabari Manohar - Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Limited-Edition Toyota Rumion, which not only enhances aesthetics and comfort but also ensures a superior driving experience. As we embrace the festive spirit leading up to Diwali, our commitment to offering exceptional value to our customers remains unwavering. This special edition showcases our dedication to customer satisfaction by offering newness through features such as premium accessories, extended warranties topped with outstanding after-sales service, all meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of Indian buyers."

The Toyota Rumion offers a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV is available with a K series 1.5-litre Petrol engine with ISG and E-CNG technology. It offers an excellent fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for Petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for CNG variant.

Toyota Rumion is available in six variants of S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT, S MT CNG offering a wide range of options for customers.

Bookings for the Festival Limited Edition of the Toyota Rumion are now open at all Toyota dealerships, as well as online.