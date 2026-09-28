Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel Launch In October: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that Toyota's 100 per cent ethanol-powered Innova Hycross is set to launch in October. According to Gadkari, the flex-fuel MPV will run entirely on ethanol without requiring petrol and is designed to generate electricity while in operation.

"Ethanol is already being used in 19 countries, and we have not received any complaints from vehicle users in India. I have been invited to the launch of Toyota's Innova flex-fuel car in October, which will run entirely on 100 per cent ethanol," Gadkari said at an event by Business Today.

Nitin Gadkari unveiled the Toyota first showcased the ethanol-powered Innova Hycross in 2023. Billed as an electrified flex-fuel vehicle, it is designed to run on E100 ethanol, a fuel derived from plant-based sources.

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Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled the WagonR Bioflex in India at a price of Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec ZXi+ 1.2-litre variant, the flex-fuel model can run on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E85 and carries a premium of Rs 86,000 over the standard version.

Gadkari also highlighted the government's focus on cleaner mobility solutions, noting that he uses a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai. He said hydrogen buses will be deployed on 10 routes in Madhya Pradesh, while the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme aims to introduce 10,000 buses with an investment of Rs 57,000 crore. The minister also spoke about waste-to-CNG projects, the vehicle scrappage policy, driver training initiatives, bus accessibility measures and allowing private vehicles to operate as taxis to boost employment opportunities.

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Gadkari said the government is promoting multiple clean mobility solutions, including electric vehicles, electric tractors and hydrogen-powered vehicles. He added that wider adoption of alternative fuels could help reduce pollution and cut India's dependence on fuel imports. The minister has consistently advocated the use of cleaner fuels and emerging technologies as part of the country's transition to sustainable transportation.

Gadkari said India has become the world's third-largest automobile market after surpassing Japan and expressed confidence that the country could emerge as a global leader in the sector. He also stated that the transport sector contributes around 40 per cent of air pollution in India, highlighting the government's focus on electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered mobility, alternative fuels, vehicle scrappage and public transport as measures to address the challenge.