Top 10 Selling Cars In India For Oct'25: Tata Nexon To Maruti Suzuki Swift

India's passenger vehicle market witnessed strong momentum in October 2025, with SUVs continuing to dominate the charts. Following hot on heels remained hatchback, except for just one sedan in the list of top 10 best-selling cars in Indian for October 2025. According to the sales tally, the Tata Nexon emerged as the top-selling car, registering sales of 22,083 units, posting a robust 50% year-on-year growth compared to October 2024.

Surprisingly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only sedan on the list, securing the second spot with 20,791 units, marking an impressive 64% YoY growth. However, the overall trend shows sedans losing ground to SUVs and hatchbacks.

The third position went to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with 20,087 units, followed by the ever-popular Wagon R at 18,970 units. The latter saw a 36% jump over last year. The Hyundai's Creta, a consistent performer in the mid-size SUV category, ranked fifth with 18,381 units, up 5% YoY in comparison to the corresponding month last year.

Other notable entries include Mahindra Scorpio with total sales of 17,880 units, Maruti Fronx with 17,003 unit sales, and Baleno recording 16,873 units. At the ninth position, the Tata Punch continued its strong run with 16,810 units, while the Maruti Swift, once a segment leader, slipped to the tenth place with 15,542 units and recording an 11% decline.

Notably, SUVs dominate the top 10 list with five entries, signaling a clear consumer preference shift. Hatchbacks like Wagon R and Baleno maintain relevance, while sedans are nearly absent. Also, its the country's largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, leading the list with six models, showcasing its strong grip on the Indian market.