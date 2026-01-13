2026 Tata Punch Facelift Undergoes Crash Test Against Truck: Video

Tata Motors has showcased remarkable new safety demonstrations. Following the recent debut of the Tata Sierra SUV, where a crash test was conducted between two Sierras, the company has now stepped things up with the introduction of the Punch facelift. This time, the test involved a direct collision between the updated Punch and a Tata truck, underscoring the brand's focus on rigorous safety validation. The footage highlights how the refreshed Punch performs under such extreme conditions, offering insights into its structural integrity and passenger protection capabilities.

The crash test video showcases a Tata Punch finished in the Caramel shade being readied for evaluation. Test dummies were carefully positioned and calibrated, the systems configured, and finally, the SUV was propelled directly into a stationary truck. The truck appears to be a Tata LPT (Long Platform Truck) model, though the exact variant remains unspecified.

The footage captures the Punch striking the truck head-on at 50 km/h, with four dummies inside: two adults and two children. On impact, the airbags deployed promptly, ensuring occupant safety. The collision forced the truck to roll slightly backward, while the Punch's bonnet absorbed much of the deformation. Importantly, the cabin structure remained intact, and the passenger compartment showed no compromise. Tata confirmed that all doors unlocked and opened after the crash, and the restraint systems functioned exactly as intended.

According to the company, the results exceeded expectations in terms of structural strength, occupant protection, and restraint performance. Tata emphasized that the test was not conducted merely to showcase capability but to underline its responsibility toward real-world safety. By simulating such extreme conditions, the brand aims to ensure the Punch facelift delivers confidence and protection for everyday road scenarios.