Tata Harrier.ev Vs Harrier Diesel: Key Differences

Tata Motors has launched at Harrier.ev in India at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the booking window is slotted to open from 2nd July 2025. The Tata Harrier.ev is the sixth electric car in the brand's lineup. Here are the key differences between the newly launched Tata Harrier.ev and the Harrier ICE.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Powertrain

The Tata Harrier.ev is available with two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. The bigger battery pack gives 627 km of claimed range. Also, it gets an AWD setup.

Whereas, the Tata Harrier gets a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo diesel engine that can propel a peak power and torque output of 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The Tata Harrier ICE has an RWD setup.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Design Changes

The Tata Harrier.ev borrows most of its design cues from its diesel sibling. However, it gets a few electric-specific elements like a closed-off grille complementing the DRLs and the LED strip covering the width of the vehicle, and an EV-specific badge in the rear and sides. While both elements are mainly the same. The projector headlamps are placed in a polygonal housing on either side of a new design for the bumper, consisting of straight lines running in different directions.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Interior Changes

The Tata Harrier.ev gets a new interior design with some added features above the regular Harrier. The electrified Harrier gets a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Whereas, the Harrier ICE gets a 12.3-inch infotainment unit. The Harrier.ev JBL Black 10-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, power and ventilated front seats, and more. Whereas the Harrier ICE gets other features, it misses out on the Dolby Atmos speakers.

Tata Harrier diesel

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Additional Features

The Tata Harrier.ev gets Summon Mode that enables it to move through key control. It also has features like auto-park assist, size multi-terrain modes, digital IRVM with Dashcam, transparent mode, and more. Meanwhile, the Tata Harrier Diesel misses out on all these features. Also, the Harrier.ev gets vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load charging features.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Price

The Tata Harrier.ev is available at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas, the prices of the Harrier ICE start from Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).