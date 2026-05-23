Suzuki GSX-8R Gets Apple iPhone-Like 'Bhagwa' Colour In Latest Update

Suzuki has added a bold new look to the GSX-8R line-up with a bright orange colour scheme, something that is close to Apple iPhone 17 Pro's orange colour. The Japanese manufacturer has rolled out this fresh livery in the UK market as a standard paint option, with no extra charge over the existing Triton Blue, Pearl White, and Matt Black variants.

Priced at 8,999 Pound (around Rs 11.57 lakh) in the UK, the orange GSX-8R sits at the same level as the other colourways, making it an accessible styling upgrade rather than a limited-edition or premium priced variant. The shade matches the orange livery already offered on the GSX-8R in Germany and is closely related to the anniversary themed orange seen in France, suggesting Suzuki is standardising this vivid tone across key European markets.

The new orange finish follows a broader trend at Suzuki in 2026, where the brand is experimenting with bolder colours alongside its classic blue, black, white, and yellow palette. Last year, the GSX-8R Kirro Limited Edition appeared in a yellow scheme, and now the orange adds another high-visibility option aimed at riders who want a more eye-catching middleweight sport naked.

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Mechanically, the GSX-8R remains unchanged. It still draws 82 hp of power and 77 Nm of torque from its 776 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, paired with a lightweight chassis. It has helped the model stand out in an increasingly crowded middleweight segment. The bike continues to offer strong mid-range performance and track-ready electronics, making it a serious contender for both road and circuit use.

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For stopping power, it features dual 310mm front discs along with a single 240mm disc at the rear. With a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters and a kerb weight of 205 kg, the GSX-8R strives to balance performance with practicality. It competes against models such as the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Triumph Daytona 660, and Aprilia RS 660.