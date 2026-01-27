Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Snapped Testing Abroad: Pics

Royal Enfield's upcoming Continental GT 750 has once again been spotted testing overseas, offering enthusiasts a clearer look at what the brand is preparing for its next big cafe racer. This latest round of spy shots reveals a version without the quarter fairing seen on the earlier India-spec test mule, strongly hinting that Royal Enfield is working on multiple variants-some with fairings and others without-to cater to different rider preferences.

Styling remains unmistakably retro, echoing the Continental GT 650's design language. The GT 750 test bike features a round LED headlamp, clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, chrome-finished crankcase, and twin exhausts. The minimalist tail section continues the cafe; racer ethos, but the larger engine casing confirms the presence of a new 750cc parallel-twin engine. This unit is expected to be a bored-out version of the current 648cc motor, retaining the familiar layout, cooling fins, and crankcase design. By evolving its existing platform rather than creating an all-new architecture, Royal Enfield aims to preserve brand character while delivering a step up in performance.

RE Continental GT 750

Photo Credit: YouTube/Motobob

One of the most notable upgrades is the dual front disc brake setup. This marks a significant improvement over the single-disc configuration of the 650 twins and signals the brand's intent to match the higher power output with stronger stopping power. With the anticipated increase in displacement and torque, the enhanced braking system will be crucial for rider safety and control.

Another visible change is the instrument cluster. The Continental GT 750 appears to adopt a single-pod console, replacing the twin-pod layout that has long been a hallmark of the GT series. This shift represents a bold departure from one of the model's most recognisable design cues, suggesting Royal Enfield is modernising the cockpit while maintaining the bike's classic appeal.

Photo Credit: YouTube/Motobob

Adding to the excitement, Royal Enfield had earlier showcased a race-spec version of the bike, called the Continental GT-R 750, at Motoverse 2025. This performance-focused variant gave enthusiasts a glimpse of the brand's racing ambitions. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 is expected to arrive in India by early 2027, with an estimated ex-showroom price of around Rs 4.5 lakh.