Reise Moto Launches Acerbis Profile 4 Helmets In India

Acerbis Profile 4 helmet debuts in India, which is focused on riders who have a keenness for adventure riding.

Reise Moto has launched the Acerbis helmets in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999

Mumbai: Reise Moto has launched the Acerbis helmets in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The Acerbis Profile 4 Helmets comply with ISI, DOT, and ECE certifications.

Acerbis Profile 4 Helmets have a highly ventilated design and are lightweight (the lightest in this segment) and provide superior comfort during long off-road adventures. The new lining, featuring Comfort System paddings built around the closing strap, guarantees an optimal fit and helmet stability while being easily removable and washable for long-lasting hygiene.

The helmet is equipped with double-ring fastening for added safety and convenience and features an ergonomic design. Acerbis Profile 4 is available in six colour options: Black Matte, Black Gloss, White Blue, Red Blue, Black Orange and Blue Orange. The helmet comes in four sizes, ranging from S to XL. It weighs less than 1,300 grams.

"At Reise Moto, we are very passionate about riding and our whole goal as a company is to bring the latest global trends and technologies to the Indian riders, especially as the market in India is evolving from a pure commuting market to more and more adventure-driven activities. We understand the unique needs of off-road enthusiasts and are committed to offering products, like the Acerbis Profile 4 Helmet, the lightest in this segment, to help enhance the overall riding experience. With this introduction, riders in India can now access a premium European brand that blends cutting-edge technology with uncompromising safety and comfort," said Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & Managing Director, Reise Moto.

