Porsche 911 Slantnose One-Off Revealed At 2026 Monterey Car Week

Porsche has revealed a one-off 911 Flachbau RS at the 2026 Monterey Car Week. Built on the 991.2-generation 911 GT2 RS with the Weissach Package, the car takes styling cues from the 1978 Porsche 935/78 'Moby Dick' race car and was created under the brand's Sonderwunsch customisation programme.

The one-off model combines Grand Prix White with matt black sections and exposed carbon-fibre elements. Porsche says the contrast is intended to reference the Martini-liveried 935/78 "Moby Dick", particularly through the U-shaped design element at the front. The white paint finish was developed specifically for the car, using a historic 911 in Grand Prix White from Porsche AG's collection as the colour reference.

The exterior reinterprets the Flachbau body shape of the 935. The front wings have been reshaped and now feature slatted air outlets designed to vent the wheel arches and reduce air pressure. The revised wing profile also required changes to the fuel filler flap and its mechanism. The front bumper has been redesigned, while black flaps supplied by Manthey have been added at the front.

The car replaces the standard round headlights with a lighting system comprising three LED elements for the high beam, low beam and daytime running lights, arranged vertically. Porsche says the low- and high-beam units measure just under four centimetres in height, while the daytime running lights are less than two centimetres tall.

The one-off model is finished in Grand Prix White, a Porsche colour first introduced on the 911 in 1974, with black contrasting elements. The bonnet and roof feature an inverted stripe pattern compared to the standard GT2 RS. The centre stripe and U-shaped front contrast element are finished in exposed carbon fibre, while the rear-wheel aerodiscs are painted in Grand Prix White. The brake callipers are finished in black.

Aerodynamic changes include a revised front splitter, the Manthey underbody package and a rear diffuser. Carbon-fibre aerodiscs on the rear wheels are designed to reduce drag. The rear wing, mounted on S-shaped supports, draws inspiration from the 911 GT3 R Rennsport (992) and sits around five centimetres higher than on the donor car.

The rear wing can be manually adjusted to three positions to suit different track requirements. Porsche says rear-axle downforce is two to three per cent higher than that of a 911 GT2 RS fitted with the Manthey Kit when the wing is set in comparable positions. In its high-downforce setting, the car generates 554 kg of rear-axle downforce at 340 km/h. The wing adjustment system and position markings are patent-protected.

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The interior retains the red Alcantara, black leather and exposed carbon-fibre finish in the front section of the cabin, while the area behind the seats has been stripped out. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system has been removed and replaced with a storage compartment, while the audio system, sound-deadening material and much of the floor covering have also been removed as part of the weight-reduction programme. Several interior surfaces are finished in Grand Prix White, with selected areas featuring carbon-fibre trim. The wiring harness has been left exposed under protective sheathing, and unused wiring has been removed.

The carbon-fibre bucket seats feature 'Flachbau RS' embroidery on the headrests, along with an outline of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. A dashboard plaque on the passenger side carries Sonderwunsch branding and the inscription 'Factory One-Off 2026 | Flachbau RS'.

Porsche said the project underwent digital validation before production began. This included crash simulations, airbag deployment tests, structural analysis of the rear wing and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) studies to assess aerodynamic performance. Production tooling for the modified components was approved only after the virtual validation process was completed.

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The rear wing was then subjected to vibration testing on a hydropulse rig and static load tests using sandbags. Porsche also built three test vehicles for further validation in lighting and wind tunnels, as well as on-road testing. Development testing included runs at the Mendig airfield, 50 laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife and endurance testing at Weissach. Porsche says the programme simulated rear-wing loads equivalent to around 150,000 km of customer use.