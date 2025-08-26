PM Modi To Inaugurate Maruti Suzuki's Electric Car, Battery Manufacturing Plant Today

Maruti Suzuki is all set to commence the production of its first born-electric SUV at Suzuki's Hansalpur plant in Gujarat from today. To inaugurate the new plant, PM Narendra Modi will be present at the event along with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Ambassador of Japan, Keiichi Ono. It is to be noted that the e-Vitara, the brand's first electric vehicle in India, and will be exported from this plant to 100 countries across the globe.

With the launch of the SUV's production, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the manufacturing of Li-ion battery cells and electrodes for strong hybrid vehicles at the TDS Li-Ion Battery Gujarat (TDSG) facility in Hansalpur, a collaboration among Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki.

Despite previous delays due to disruptions in the availability of rare earth materials, Maruti Suzuki remains optimistic about achieving its annual goal of 67,000 units. Before production begins, the company has already increased its capacity to support the manufacture of approximately 59,000 units of the e-Vitara from October 2025 to March 2026, reaching a peak production capacity of up to 440 vehicles daily.

The e-Vitara made its worldwide debut in Europe late last year and was displayed in India during the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. It is built on the innovative 40PL dedicated EV platform, developed in partnership with Toyota, and will also produce a Toyota counterpart known as the Urban Cruiser EV.

The electric SUV will be available with two battery choices: 49kWh and 61kWh, with the larger battery offered in a dual-motor AWD (AllGrip-e) setup. Information regarding variants, features, and the launch timeline in India is anticipated to be disclosed in the upcoming months.

The expected initial price for the electric SUV is around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon its launch, it will compete with models like the Mahindra BE6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and others.