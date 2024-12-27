Osamu Suzuki, Former Suzuki Chairman Dies Aged 94

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corp. and an icon in the global auto industry has passed away at the age of 94, as per Nikkei Asia's report. The former chairman of the Japanese brand who led the organisation for over four decades has reportedly died of lymphoma on December 25. It is to be noted that Suzuki stepped down as the chairman of the brand in 2021 at the age of 91.

Osamu Suzuki began his time at Suzuki Motor in 1958 and took the role of the president in 1978 while doubling as the chairman 2000 onwards. With his time of 28 years on the chair across two terms as the president of the brand he became the longest-serving head of the global automaker.



The post of the president was later transferred to his son in June 2015, while Osamu Suzuki handled the role of being the chairman and CEO for a year. After a year, he stepped down as the CEO after a fuel-economy misstatement.

By the 1990s, the Maruti-Suzuki collaboration became a household name, rolling out over 200,000 units annually and establishing India as a manufacturing hub for Suzuki vehicles in the region. Suzuki's strategic vision didn't just stop at cars; he built partnerships, explored untapped markets, and turned Suzuki Motor into a global brand.

All of Osamu's Suzuki contributions to the automotive world earned him the place in Motoring Hall Of Fame (MHOF).