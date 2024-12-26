Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Check Auto Expo's Dates, Location, And More

Bharat Mobility Expo: Multiple Shows

Auto Expo Motor Show 2025

Auto Component Expo 2025

Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2025

Bharat Battery Show 2025

India Cycle Show 2025

India International Tyre Show 2025

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Venues

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Dates & Timing

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Participants

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be the stage for a slew of new cars. Some of these will launch over the year, and there will be a host of concepts, paving the path for new models. The expo will cater to 34 manufacturers and around 1500 exhibitors. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is an evolution of the Auto Expo, which was a biannual event. Certainly, the expo will serve as a rocket ship for the development of the Indian Automotive Industry, and as a pad to witness the greatness of the industry for automotive aficionados. Well, in case you are wondering how to reach the venue and when you should, this read packs in all the details you'll need.The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be an umbrella event. It will host multiple shows:The umbrella event will utilise three different venues across the NCR region. Firstly, the Auto Expo 2025 will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Next up, the Auto Component Expo 2025 and India International Tyre Show are scheduled to be presented at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dwarka, Delhi. Lastly, the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2025 will be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, UP. Other events are also scheduled at these three venues, but finer details are yet to come.The Bharat Mobility Expo is scheduled from January 17 to January 22, 2025. However, there are multiple date regimes for different expos. Starting off with the prime attraction - Auto Expo 2025, it is lined up from January 17 to January 22. The first day will be reserved for the media, while the remaining days will cater to the general public.The Yashobhoomi-based events are scheduled between January 18-21, 2025. The Construction Equipment Expo 2025 will begin on January 19 and will be concluded on January 22, 2025. On all days, the public hours are 10:00 AM to 18:00 PMThe organizers have confirmed the participation of 1500 exhibitors and 34 manufacturers. This time around, the event is expected to witness more footfall and participation than ever before, considering there are multiple events under an umbrella. Talking of OEMs, the organizers have received confirmation from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, VinFast, Toyota, TVS, Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, VE Commercials, Suzuki, Skoda, Volkswagen, MG, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Isuzu, Yamaha Honda, BYD, BMW, Bajaj and more.