Suzuki Motor Halts Swift Production Amid China's Rare Earth Curb: Sources

Suzuki Motor had suspended production of its Swift car due to China's rare earth restrictions, two sources familiar with the matter said, becoming the first Japanese automaker to be affected by the export curb.

The Japanese automaker had announced the planned production stoppage of the Swift subcompact, excluding the Swift Sport model, from May 26 through June 6 citing a shortage of components.

It did not elaborate beyond that and a spokesperson said the company had no comment on the reason for the suspension, which was first reported by the Nikkei business daily.

China's decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of rare earths and related magnets has upended the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.

Some European auto parts plants have also suspended output and Mercedes-Benz is considering ways to protect against shortages of rare earths.

