Oben Electric September Registrations Hit Record 1,417 Units, Tops Segment

Oben Electric registered 1,417 electric motorcycles in September 2026, its highest-ever monthly sales and the top figure among the five makers listed in the Vahan dashboard's electric motorcycle table. The Bengaluru-based company credited Rorr Evo for the growth, which also pushed its cumulative production past the 10,000-unit mark at its Bengaluru plant.

Revolt Intellicorp came second with 1,027 units, 390 fewer than Oben, while Ultraviolette Automotive took third with 536 units. Matter Motor Works (69) and Raptee Energy (17) trailed well behind. Together, the five makers registered 3,066 electric motorcycles, with Oben accounting for roughly 46.2 per cent of that total, about 38 per cent higher than Revolt's share.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With TFT At Rs 1.90 Lakh

In the broader electric two-wheeler table, which includes scooters, Oben ranks 11th among the top 25 makers, holding about 0.7 per cent of the 2,05,951 units registered by that group. The segment leaders, TVS Motor (53,990 units) and Bajaj Auto (48,383), registered volumes many times higher than Oben's.

Also Read: Video: Toyota Crushes Hilux To Recreate Legendary Top Gear Stunt For Nostalgia

Oben's Bengaluru plant has an annual capacity of 1 lakh units, meaning September's 1,417 registrations represent about 17 per cent of its average monthly capacity of around 8,300 units. The company has also reported over 150 showrooms and service centres across more than 90 cities in 18 states, indicating a growing retail and service footprint to support rising demand.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi Buys White Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Worth Rs 3.74 Crore

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, "India is the world's largest motorcycle market, and the transition to electric mobility cannot truly reach scale without electric motorcycles playing a central role. For us, the opportunity has always been to make that transition meaningful for the millions of riders who depend on motorcycles every day."