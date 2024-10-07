Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants Explained

The Nissan Magnite facelift starts at Rs 5.99 lakh, with prices going up to Rs 11.50 lakh. These are introductory prices, applicable for the first 10,000 customers. If you're considering buying one, there are six variants to choose from: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Colour Options

The Magnite facelift is available in seven monotone colours, including the newly introduced Sunrise Copper Orange, along with silver, black, white, red, blue, and another shade of white. Dual-tone options are also available, featuring a blacked-out roof.

Nissan Magnite Engine Options

The Magnite offers two engine options: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 72hp/96 Nm, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 100hp/160 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The naturally aspirated engine comes with a 5-speed AMT, while the turbo variants offer a CVT option. Turbo petrol options are available starting from the Acenta variant.

Nissan Magnite Visia

- Halogen headlamps

- Chrome door handles

- Functional roof rails (50 kg capacity)

- Integrated rear spoiler

- 16-inch steel wheels

- Black interior

- All power windows

- 3.5-inch LCD display for MID

- Adjustable front and rear headrests

- Tilt-adjustable steering

- Door pockets with 1-litre bottle holders

- Footrest (AMT)

- PM 2.5 cabin air filter

- 12V front power outlet

- Rear armrest

- 60:40 split rear seat

- Six airbags

- 3-point seatbelt for all seats

- Seatbelt reminder for all seats

- ISOFIX child seat anchorages

- Vehicle Dynamic Control

- Traction Control System

- Hill Start Assist

- ABS with EBD and Brake Assist

- TPMS

- Rear parking sensors

Nissan Magnite Visia+

Additional features over Visia:

- Shark fin antenna

- Rear camera

- Rear wiper and washer

- Rear defogger

- 9-inch touchscreen

- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

- Bluetooth connectivity

- In-built Wi-Fi tethering

- 4 speakers

Nissan Magnite Acenta

Additional features over Visia+:

- Body-coloured ORVMs

- Skid plates

- Electrically foldable, adjustable ORVMs

- Central locking

- LED turn indicators on ORVMs

- Driver-side auto up/down power window

- Dual-tone wheel covers

- Smart key with remote engine start (Turbo)

- Automatic climate control

- Push-button start/stop (Turbo)

- Keyless entry

- Height-adjustable driver's seat

- Steering-mounted controls

- Speed-sensing auto door lock

- Dual horn

- Anti-theft alarm

Nissan Magnite N-Connecta

Additional features over Acenta:

- 16-inch diamond-cut alloys

- Trunk light

- Side cladding

- 7-inch digital driver's display

- 6 speakers

- 3D sound by ARKAMYS

- Leatherette-wrapped dashboard

- Auto-dimming IRVM

- Smart key

- Front & rear USB Type-C chargers

- Front centre armrest with storage

- L-shaped DRLs

- Push-button start/stop

- Rear AC vents

- Floating 8-inch touchscreen

- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

- Voice recognition

- Rear camera

- Illuminated glove box

- Rear parcel tray

Nissan Magnite Tekna

Additional features over N-Connecta:

- LED fog lamps

- Auto projector headlamps

- LED turn indicators in headlamps

- LED tail lamp

- Black and light grey interior with orange stitching

- Cooled glove box

- 360-degree camera

- Cruise control

- Leatherette accents on seats

- Leatherette-wrapped handbrake

- LED room lamp

Nissan Magnite Tekna+

Additional features over Tekna:

- Dual-tone brown/orange interior

- Leatherette seats

- Leatherette front armrest

- Front armrest with storage

- Ambient lighting