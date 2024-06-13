Michelin X Multi Energy Z+, India's Most Fuel-Efficient Commercial Vehicle Tyre, Launched

Michelin on Thursday launched its most fuel-efficient truck and bus tyre, X Multi Energy Z+, for the Indian market.

This latest line of made-in-India tyres is specially engineered for Indian road and load conditions and also takes into account the growing demand for fuel-efficient tyres by Indian fleet owners.

Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ boasts the industry's lowest rolling resistance that delivers up to 15 per cent fuel savings. This tubeless truck tyre, sized at 295/80R22.5 is an upgraded version of the acclaimed Michelin X Multi Energy Z and is designed to help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 8 tons.

“After the successful launch of the Michelin X Multi Energy Z range in 2020, we are excited to bring the next generation Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ to our Indian customers,” said Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director, Michelin India.

“The Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ addresses the major issue of high fuel costs in logistics, which contribute up to 60% of the operating expenses of Indian fleet owners, by providing excellent fuel efficiency and lowering their overall costs,” Deshpande added.

The tyre range is currently available at all authorized Michelin India dealerships.