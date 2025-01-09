Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz EQG 580 Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore: OG Is Now Future-Proof?

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 comes with a 116 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 473 km on a single charge.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Mercedes-Benz EQG 580 Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore: OG Is Now Future-Proof?
Mercedes-Benz G580 gets four electric motors producing 587 hp

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the electric G-Class which is officially called the G 580 with EQ Technology. Launched in limited "Edition One", the electric SUV comes priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). The electric SUV carries forward the legacy of its ICE counterpart. So much so, that the brand claims that the "uncompromised" machine can even outperform its combustion-engine sibling in terms of off-road performance. This seems to be true in terms of popularity as well because the SUV is sold out till Q3 2025.

Mercedes-Benz G 580: Design

Visually the G 580 is very similar to the G 450d. The unique elements of the electric SUV can be seen in the form of its closed-off panel with illuminated surroundings. All of this is dominated by a massive-looking Mercedes-Benz emblem placed at the centre that is complemented by horizontal slats.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Launched At Rs 1.28 Crore, Run 820 Km On A Charge

The brand has incorporated elements in the design which are aimed at improving the aerodynamics. These elements can be seen in the form of a slightly raised bonnet, air curtains in the rear wheel arches, a modified A-pillar, and a new design for the rear spoiler. All of it results in a drag coefficient of 0.44 which is less than 0.48Cd of G450d.

The side profile of the SUV shows redesigned alloy wheels with a familiar silhouette. The rear end gets either the tailgate-mounted spare wheel or a square storage box for charging cables and tools.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Mercedes-Benz G 580: Features, Interior

On the inside, the electric SUV gets a layout very similar to its internal combustion counterpart. Attracting the most attention are dual 12.3-inch screens which serve as an instrument cluster and infotainment system. There is also the signature grab handle and a host of features like MBUX infotainment system, the transparent bonnet feature, a 360-degree camera, and more. Along with all of this, it also gets the 360-degree turn a.k.a. the G-Turn.

Mercedes-Benz G 580: Range, Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz G580 is powered by four electric motors one for each wheel. Each of these units produce 147 hp and a combined output of 587 hp and 1,165 Nm of peak torque. All of these motors get a separate 2-speed gearbox. The power produced by these motors is used to propel the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the top-speed is limited to 180 kmph. The SUV uses a 116 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 473 km on a single charge. It can be charged using a 200 kW charger in 32 min.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mercedes Benz G 580, Mercedes Benz G 580 Price, Electric Car
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com