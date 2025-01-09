Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Launched At Rs 1.28 Crore, Run 820 Km On A Charge

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 450 five-seat variant in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV has been launched alongside the off-road capable G 580. It is to be noted that the new EQS electric SUV will be assembled in India. This will be the first time that the automaker will be assembling the electric SUV out of the US. The EQS badge was first introduced in the country with the 580 suffix in a seven-seat layout, followed by the introduction of the Maybach EQS SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: Design

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 five-seat version is relatively accessible when compared to the version with the seven-seat configuration. The elimination of two seats opens for more space and hence provides improved legroom in the rear. However, this does not have any impact on the exterior design of the EV which adheres to the brand's recognizable style.



Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: Features

Additionally, the EQS 450 comes with all kinds of bells and whistles, typical for a vehicle in this category. Some notable features included in the list are five-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, a Burmester sound system, puddle lamps, illuminated running boards, soft-close doors, and much more. Among all of this, the element that attracts the most attention is the massive 56-inch hyperscreen setup. This unit integrates three displays into a single unit. For safety, the manufacturer includes nine airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: Powertrain, Range

Under all the bling, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 hides a 122 kWh battery pack. This is the same unit that has also been utilized in the EQS 580 and is claimed to provide an impressive range of 857 km on a single charge. The charge from the battery pack is distributed to two electric motors, one positioned on each axle. This dual-motor setup generates a combined output of 537 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. With this power, the vehicle can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. When the battery is depleted, it can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200 kW DC charger.