Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, A-Class Sedan, And EQE SUV Discontinued In India

Mercedes-Benz has discontinued the A-Class sedan, EQA, EQB, and EQE SUVs from its India portfolio, delisting all four models from its official website. The move signals a strategic shift towards a more premium line-up and clears the way for the upcoming third-generation CLA EV, which is set to debut on 24 April 2026.

The A-Class Limousine, launched in March 2021, previously served as the most affordable Mercedes-Benz in India, with prices ranging between Rs 44.46 lakh and Rs 45.92 lakh (ex-showroom). With its discontinuation, the GLA SUV now becomes the entry point into the brand, priced from about Rs 51.80 lakh to Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), making Mercedes' starting price band higher than before.

The EQA, positioned as the electric counterpart to the GLA, was Mercedes-Benz's most affordable battery electric vehicle in India, with a starting price around Rs 66 lakh. The EQB, launched in 2022 as the brand's first three-row electric SUV, spent over three years in the market and was last priced between Rs 70.9 lakh and Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQE SUV, introduced in September 2023 as an electric counterpart to the GLE, carried a starting price of Rs 1.39 crore.

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By exiting these models, Mercedes-Benz is leaning away from price sensitive entry level segments and concentrating on higher value, technology rich offerings such as the CLA EV and larger EQ series SUVs. This reshaping aligns with the company's global strategy to streamline its compact and mid-size electric lineup while focusing on platforms that promise stronger margins and broader brand positioning in India.

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The CLA EV incorporates an 800-volt electrical system, and its entry-level 85kWh 250+ version, which is set to launch in India, boasts an estimated range of 792km according to the WLTP cycle. The rear-mounted electric motor generates 272hp, allowing the CLA 250+ to accelerate from a complete stop to 100kph in an estimated 6.7 seconds.