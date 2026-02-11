Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Revealed With 443 HP Engine

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new AMG GLC 53, marking the first of its upcoming inline six-cylinder models as part of a refreshed product strategy. Confirmed earlier by AMG boss Michael Schiebe, the brand is moving toward a lineup that emphasizes six-cylinder performance, and the GLC 53 is the first to arrive, slated for the 2027 model year.

At its heart is a reworked 3.0-litre inline six engine producing 443 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with an overboost function that briefly raises torque to 640 Nm. These gains are achieved through updates such as a new cylinder head, intake camshaft, larger intake, redesigned intercooler, and a fresh exhaust system. Power is delivered through a nine-speed automatic gearbox and distributed to all four wheels via an electronic limited-slip differential. Mercedes claims a 0-60 mph sprint in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 167 mph.

Performance aside, AMG has paid special attention to the acoustic character of the engine, promising a sharper response and a more engaging soundtrack, complete with the brand's signature pops and crackles. Standard equipment includes AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, three-stage steering, rear-axle steering, and upgraded performance brakes.

Visually, the GLC 53 carries AMG's bold styling cues, with an optional Golden Accents Package available only in the first year of production. This adds gold-tone exterior highlights, unique 21-inch forged alloy wheels, and matching interior trim.

The GLC 53 SUV's mechanical setup allows up to 100% of the drive to be sent to the rear axle, enhancing its dynamic character. While pricing details remain under wraps, Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that the GLC 53 4MATIC+ will reach Australia in the final quarter of the year. However, details about its India launch are under wraps. Also, it is still unclear whether this model will replace the current four-cylinder GLC 43 or the plug-in hybrid GLC 63.