Maruti Suzuki WagonR Tops Best-Selling Hatchback List In August 2025, Outselling Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been one of the most popular hatchbacks in the Indian market. In August 2025, it secured the top spot as the best-selling hatchback yet again, pushing the Maruti Suzuki Baleno to second place. Surprisingly, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has witnessed a significant MoM decline, crediting the Baleno to climb up the chart to the second spot. Here are the details about the best-selling hatchbacks for August 2025.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR secured the first spot in the list with total sales of 14,552 units in August 2025. It was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in second place with sales of 12,549 units in the month. With sales of just 46 more units than July, Baleno pushed the Maruti Suzuki Swift to third place, which registered sales of 12,385 units. In July, the Swift recorded sales of 14,190 units.

In the fourth position, we have the Maruti Suzuki Alto that registered sales of 5,520 units in August 2025, witnessing a 35 percent YoY decline compared to the 8,546 units sold in August 2024. While Maruti Suzuki dominated the top four spots in the rankings, Tata broke the streak with the Tiago, which recorded monthly sales of 5,250 units in August, securing fifth place.

Tata Tiago

The Toyota Glanza secured the sixth position in the list with the sales of 5,102 units in August, followed by Tata Altroz with 3,959 unit sales, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with sales of 3,908 units.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 secured the ninth position with 3,634 units sold, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in tenth place, recording 2,097 units.