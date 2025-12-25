2 Arrested With Country-Made Pistols In Bulletproof SUV In Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested two armed men and seized a bullet-proof SUV during a routine vehicle check in outer north Delhi on Christmas eve, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday evening by an integrated picket consisting of local police, PCR staff and traffic personnel.

The team was deployed at Mukarba Chowk on the carriageway leading towards Singhu Border for routine checking.

At around 7 pm, police spotted a black SUV with tinted windows approaching from the Rohini side and signalled it to stop. According to the officials, the driver appeared nervous and gave evasive replies when questioned about the vehicle's windows.

"When the occupants were asked to open the doors, it was found that the vehicle was fitted with bullet-proof glasses, which raised suspicion," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Following a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered two loaded country-made pistols. One weapon was found under the driver's seat and the other was kept in the dashboard.

The accused have been identified as the driver, Deepak Maan (37), and the passenger, Ankit alias Hunny (25). The bullet-proof vehicle was also seized.

During interrogation, Maan claimed ownership of the pistol found under his seat, while the second firearm allegedly belonged to Ankit. The duo told the police they were carrying the weapons for self-protection due to ongoing rivalries in their village.

Police said Maan is a listed "bad character" with four prior criminal involvements, including a murder case. Ankit has one previous case registered against him under the Arms Act.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, they said.

