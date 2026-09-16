Mahindra Thar Set To Receive Major Update: Launch Date, Changes, Price, Pictures

Mahindra is expected to launch the updated Thar 3-door on September 22. The facelift is expected to bring several styling revisions inspired by the larger Thar Roxx, while retaining the existing engine and transmission options. Although the SUV received an update in October 2025, this latest refresh is likely to focus primarily on exterior design changes. Ahead of its debut, the Thar facelift has been spotted testing multiple times on public roads across the country.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Design Changes Expected

Since its launch in 2020, the second-generation Mahindra Thar has received a series of updates, including the introduction of new features and special editions, while its overall design has largely remained unchanged. Spy shots of the upcoming facelift suggest that the most notable revisions will be concentrated at the front.

The updated Thar is expected to feature circular LED headlamps positioned flush with the grille, replacing the recessed units on the current model. These are likely to incorporate C-shaped LED daytime running lights, bringing the three-door SUV's styling closer to that of the Thar Roxx. The six-slot grille is also expected to be redesigned with a new two-piece layout, while the front bumper and turn indicators could receive minor updates as part of the refresh.

The current Thar features halogen headlamps paired with separate LED DRLs, making the revised lighting setup one of the key visual updates on the facelifted model. Beyond the front-end changes, updates to the SUV's profile are expected to be minimal, with new alloy wheels likely to be the most noticeable addition.

Test mules seen during road testing have been fitted with a fresh alloy wheel design that appears to draw inspiration from the Thar Roxx. At the rear, Mahindra is expected to retain the existing vertically stacked tail-lamp design while updating the internal LED elements. The facelift could also bring new exterior paint options to the Thar range.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied Testing

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Feature Changes Expected

The Thar 3-door already comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, and manual air conditioning. The facelift is expected to add features such as a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, and the return of a soft-top variant.

On the safety front, Mahindra could enhance the SUV with a 540-degree camera system, front parking sensors, and ADAS functions, while retaining existing features such as ESP, TPMS, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Mechanical Changes

While the Thar facelift is expected to receive a comprehensive design update, Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes to its powertrain lineup. The SUV should continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.2-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol unit develops 152bhp and 300Nm, while the larger diesel produces 132bhp and 300Nm. The entry-level 1.5-litre diesel generates 119bhp and the same 300Nm torque output.

Transmission options are expected to remain unchanged, with a six-speed manual gearbox available across the range. The 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel variants are also likely to retain the option of a six-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra is expected to continue offering four-wheel drive with the petrol and 2.2-litre diesel powertrains in both manual and automatic configurations, while the petrol automatic variant should remain available in rear-wheel-drive form as well.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Expected Price

The facelifted Thar is expected to command a premium of around Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 over the current model, depending on the variant. At present, the three-door SUV is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

