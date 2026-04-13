Mahindra Thar Gets Price Hike Of Up To Rs 43,500 Ahead Of Facelift Launch

Mahindra has revised the prices of the Thar in India, with the three-door lifestyle SUV now becoming costlier by up to Rs 43,500. The latest increase, effective from 6 April, applies to most variants in the range, while the entry-level AXT 2WD 1.5 Diesel MT continues at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The biggest jump has been seen on the LXT 4WD 2.2 Diesel AT, which has gone up by Rs 43,500. Close behind is the LXT 4WD 2.0 Petrol AT, which is now pricier by Rs 41,500. Other variants have also received a price revision. The LXT 4WD 2.2 Diesel MT and LXT 4WD 2.0 Petrol MT now command a premium of Rs 39,500 and Rs 37,500, respectively, over the previous price list.

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The LXT 2WD 1.5 Diesel MT and LXT 4WD 2.0 Petrol MT have seen a uniform hike of Rs 30,500 each. Mahindra had earlier indicated that its SUV prices would rise by up to 2.5 per cent, and this is the second Thar price increase in the last three months, following a Rs 20,000 revision in January.

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The Thar remains one of Mahindra's most recognisable lifestyle SUVs and continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the options of a 1.5-litre diesel or 2.2-litre diesel powertrain across manual and automatic versions. It also gets the option of an RWD drivetrain or a 4x4 powertrain. The model was updated in 2025, and the current revision comes ahead of the expected launch of the facelift version of the SUV.

The Mahindra Thar facelift has been spied testing on multiple occasions and is expected to get a Thar Roxx inspired design for the headlight and grille. Meanwhile, the rest of the design elements will remain the same. The SUV might also get mechanical changes, while the powertrain will remain the same.