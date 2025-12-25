Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Joins Police Fleet- But Not In Dubai

When the name of a performance-oriented or ultra-luxurious car comes up in the context of the Police Force, usually, the first guess is that the car is for the Dubai Police. However, the story is different for this Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. The off-road capable V10-powered supercar has been added to the Police fleet by New Jersey authorities for the Garfield Police Department.

In the police department, the car will not be used for high-speed police chases or regular patrols, separating it from the exotic police cars used as high-speed interceptors. Instead, it has been loaned to the authorities by Lamborghini Paramus for a community outreach initiative focused on raising awareness about substance abuse.

The supercar in this avatar features a unique livery that resembles the graphics of a typical Garfield Police Department patrol vehicle. Another unique aspect of the car is a scannable QR code displayed prominently on its exterior. Scanning the code connects individuals directly to The Center for Alcohol and Drug Resources, which offers a 24/7 live navigator service providing guidance, counseling, and referrals for those seeking assistance.

The Sterrato also comes with a police-style blue light bar on the roof. Despite this new appearance, the model retains all its original specifications. It is equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, the unit produces 601 hp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque. It is designed to perform well on both on-road and off-road terrains, supported by its elevated suspension and all-wheel-drive system.

Using the power from the V10 and combining with the AWD system, the car is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is claimed to be 260 kmph. To support its performance off-road, the car gets an increased ride height. It gets more features, like a dedicated iteration of the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics to improve its performance in rally mode.